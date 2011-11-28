MEXICO CITY Nov 28 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX gained sharply on Monday on optimism euro zone leaders could come up with new solutions to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The index was up 2.36 percent to 35,390 points. Stocks added as much as 2.7 percent in the opening, bouncing back after four straight sessions of losses and posting its worst week this quarter on Friday. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)