MEXICO CITY Nov 17 The Mexican peso weakened on Thursday as concerns rose that European bond yields could signal a widening of the euro zone debt crisis.

Mexico's MXN=MEX01 currency weakened to 0.405 percent to 13.700 per dollar after hitting 13.72 per dollar briefly, breaking through a key resistance point and nearing its weakest point this month.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)