UPDATE 1-Hynix joins last-minute bid for Toshiba chips - sources
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
MEXICO CITY Nov 17 The Mexican peso weakened on Thursday as concerns rose that European bond yields could signal a widening of the euro zone debt crisis.
Mexico's MXN=MEX01 currency weakened to 0.405 percent to 13.700 per dollar after hitting 13.72 per dollar briefly, breaking through a key resistance point and nearing its weakest point this month.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans