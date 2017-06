MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Mexico's peso surged to a more than five-month high after the Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program to boost the economy of the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

The peso firmed 1.13 percent to 12.87 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since early April. The peso rallied on previous Fed programs, which tend to drive down yields on Treasuries and make emerging market assets more attractive.