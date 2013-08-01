DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
MEXICO CITY Aug 1 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Thursday on bets that monthly U.S. jobs data due on Friday could help build a case for the Federal Reserve to soon begin reducing its monetary stimulus program.
The peso <MXN= shed 0.74 percent to 12.8350 per dollar.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: