MEXICO CITY Dec 9 Mexico's peso firmed sharply
on Monday to its strongest level in seven weeks after lawmakers
unveiled a more audacious than expected bill to open up
state-run energy industries to greater private investment.
The peso gained 1 percent 12.8020 per dollar,
its strongest level since mid-October.
Chart watchers are eyeing gains to around 12.75 per dollar,
which coincides with the currency's 200-day simple moving
average.
While a further advance from that level may be difficult
amid global concerns about less U.S. monetary stimulus, a break
of the 200-day SMA could suggest a further rally to 12 per
dollar or beyond, according to chart analysts.