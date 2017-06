MEXICO CITY, June 27 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Wednesday after U.S. pending home sales matched a 2-year high.

The currency was also supported by polls showing a clear front-runner in Mexico's presidential elections on Sunday.

The peso firmed as much as 0.75 percent to 13.6520 per dollar, crossing the 50-day moving average, a technical support level it has been unable to close past since early April. The move could suggest further gains.