MEXICO CITY, July 2 Mexico's peso was little
changed on Monday after presidential front runner Enrique Pena
Nieto, who campaigned on reforms including opening up the state
run oil company Pemex, claimed victory.
Opinion polls had for months consistently put Pena Nieto as
the front-runner, and the peso on Monday edged up a negligible
0.05 percent to 13.3574 pesos poer dollars.
With more than 80 percent of the votes counted from Sunday's
elections, the country's federal election institute put Pena
Nieto of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party in the
lead, winning 37 percent of the country's votes. Leftist
candidate Andres Lopez Obrador gained 32 percent of the votes
and ruling party candidate Josefina Vasquez Mota trailed with 25
percent.
"There's some positivity that Mr. Pena Nieto has won and he
has campaigned on the basis of reforms but the early signs are
that optimism might not last," said David Rees, emerging markets
economist at Capital Economics in London.
Pena Nieto is ahead by a narrower margin than early polls
suggested, with many polls predicting he would win by at least
a 10 percentage point. And though market players bet he will
become president, some worry Pena Nieto's party will fail to
secure a clear majority in Congress limiting his ability to
carry out reforms.
"The concern is that (the opposition party) will effectively
retaliate for the next six years if the PRI hasn't got the
majority in Congress this time around," Rees added.
Pena Nieto aims to lift growth to 6 percent a year by making
labor markets more flexible, boosting tax revenues and allowing
more private companies to enter the oil industry.
It is still unclear whether his party, which ruled the
country for seven decades until 2000, can capture the majority
of seats in Congress.
The Mexican peso, Latin America's most widely traded
currency, tends to be sensitive to the markets' appetite for
risk and was further pressured after fiscally strong Finland and
the Netherlands cast doubt on a plan for the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund to buy government bonds in the secondary
market.