GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
MEXICO CITY, July 2 Mexico's currency slipped after industry data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in June for the first time in nearly three years.
The Mexican peso weakened as much as 0.584 percent to 13.4335 erasing early trading gains bolstered by a presidential election where the opposition front runner, who campaigned on fiscal and energy reforms, has claimed victory.
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
* Dollar index struggles near 7-mth lows as US yields fall further