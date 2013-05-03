BRIEF-Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
MEXICO CITY May 3 Mexico's peso firmed strongly on Friday after data showed employment grew more than expected in April in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.
The peso gained just over 1 percent to 12.0510 per dollar, its strongest level since April 12, heading back toward 20-month highs near 12.02 per dollar.
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
* Japan economy recovering on robust global demand (Adds analyst quotes, detail)