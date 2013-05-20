MEXICO CITY May 20 Mexico's peso firmed sharply on Monday, bouncing back from a more than three-week low, after a U.S. central bank official suggested the Federal Reserve has the appropriate level of monetary accommodation in place.

The peso firmed 0.55 percent to 12.2749 per dollar.

Investors were eyeing comments from Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who said current policy would allow the economy to reach "escape velocity" next year.