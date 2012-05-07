BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 7 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Monday to a record high, fueled by a 5 percent gain in shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil following news last week that regulators revoked a nearly $1 billion dollar fine.
The IPC stock index rose 1.58 percent to 40,030, its highest ever. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.