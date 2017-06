MEXICO CITY May 31 Mexican shares fell sharply on Thursday after disappointing job data from the United States spurred concerns about a slow economic recovery, while the euro zone's debt troubles weighed.

Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index shed 1 percent to 37,688 points. Losses also followed a poll that showed a surge in support for the leftist presidential candidate ahead of a July 1 vote. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)