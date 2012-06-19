BRIEF-Dixons Carphone says Sprint to acquire unit's 50 pct share in JV
* Sprint to acquire Connected World Services' 50 percent share of distribution joint venture in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexican shares rose on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on hopes for central bank stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee that was beginning a two day meeting.
The index gained as much as 1.1 percent to 38,482.25 points.
June 9 The Federal Trade Commission's staff is prepared to recommend that the agency sue to stop Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc from buying rival drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp, policy news company Capitol Forum reported on Friday.