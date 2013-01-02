UPDATE 2-VMware beats profit estimates, raises full-year forecast
* 2nd-qtr profit, revenue forecasts top Street (Adds details on billings)
MEXICO CITY Jan 2 Mexico's IPC stock index rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, as investors welcomed the news of a last-minute "fiscal cliff" deal in the U.S Congress on Tuesday night.
The index was up 1.03 percent in early morning trading.
* 2nd-qtr profit, revenue forecasts top Street (Adds details on billings)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, investor quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 1 Investors in U.S.-based exchange-traded funds charged into stocks during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, halting a four-week period of reticence, as equities set record highs. U.S.-based stock ETFs swelled with $10.1 billion in new cash during the week ended May 31, offsetting $915 million in withdrawals from their mutual fund counterparts, which a