BRIEF-Canada Goose says qtrly net loss was $23.4 mln, or $0.23 per share
* Canada Goose reports results for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2017 and provides fiscal 2018 and long-term outlook
MEXICO CITY Feb 1 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Friday after solid U.S. employment and manufacturing data boded well for Mexican exports.
The IPC stock index added 1.06 percent to 45,759 points, back near a record high and on track for its best one-day percentage gain since Jan. 2.
* Canada Goose reports results for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2017 and provides fiscal 2018 and long-term outlook
* Primero provides an operations update; remains on-track to achieve 2017 production guidance