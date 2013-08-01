BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
MEXICO CITY Aug 1 Mexican stocks climbed sharply on Thursday to their highest in more than two months, helped by data showing solid factory sentiment in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.
The IPC stocks index rose 2.07 percent to 41,682 points, its highest intraday level since May 20.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict