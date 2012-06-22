MEXICO CITY, June 22Mexican shares rose on Friday recovering from sharp losses in the previous session. The index gained up to 1 percent to hit 38,901 points, led by a rise in retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico, up 1.71 percent. Gains in shares of homebuilders including Homex and Urbi, up 4.45 percent and 3.55 percent respectively, also helped lift the index.