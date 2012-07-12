MEXICO CITY, July 12 Mexico's IPC stock index fell sharply on Thursday as worries about the sputtering global economy piled on to disappointment the U.S. Federal Reserve would not offer any immediate new stimulus measures.

The index dipped more than 1 percent during early trading before paring losses. The IPC was off 0.84 percent to 39,882 at 1437 GMT. Shares of the world's largest breadmaker Bimbo clocked the sharpest fall, off 3.14 percent. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by James Dalgleish)