MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexican shares gained sharply on Friday reaching a record high, bolstered by hopes that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will provide further economic stimulus.

Mexico's IPC stock index advanced as much as 1.15 percent to 41,450.39 points, hitting an intraday record high. Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico jumped 4.03 percent, ahead of the release of its quarterly earnings.