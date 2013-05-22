MEXICO CITY May 22 Mexican stocks jumped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke suggested in a speech that it is not yet time to rein in U.S. monetary stimulus, which has boosted demand for riskier assets around the world.

The IPC stock index rose just over 1 percent to 40,969 before hitting resitance and pulling back to trade just below 40,900 points. The IPC is bouncing back from a steep slump in the last two sessions that took it to a nearly 8 month low.