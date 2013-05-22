Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS, May 31 For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
MEXICO CITY May 22 Mexico's IPC stock index briefly sank on Wednesday to an eight-month low beneath the key 40,000-point level for the first time since September 2012.
The index dipped to the low after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned of the risks of holding interest rates too low for too long.
The IPC last traded down 1.05 percent at 40,122.71 points.
SAO PAULO, May 31 Brazilian shares dropped on Wednesday tracking a decline in prices of commodities, but stocks in meatpacker JBS SA jumped after its controlling shareholder struck a leniency deal with authorities for its part in a corruption scandal. Shares of iron ore miner Vale SA and state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA subtracted the most points from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. Shares of JBS were the only components of the index trading hi