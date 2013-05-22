MEXICO CITY May 22 Mexico's IPC stock index briefly sank on Wednesday to an eight-month low beneath the key 40,000-point level for the first time since September 2012.

The index dipped to the low after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned of the risks of holding interest rates too low for too long.

The IPC last traded down 1.05 percent at 40,122.71 points.