BRIEF-Pegasystems extends current share repurchase program
* Pegasystems inc - expiration date of current repurchase program has been extended from june 30, 2017 to june 30, 2018
MEXICO CITY May 28 Mexico's IPC stock index rose more than 1.23 percent to trade at 40,639 after the market opened on Tuesday.
* Pegasystems inc - expiration date of current repurchase program has been extended from june 30, 2017 to june 30, 2018
* Novra technologies inc - qtrly total revenue $2.4 million versus $316,000; net income $242,000 versus loss $ 307,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: