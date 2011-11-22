BRIEF-LifeWatch: BioTelemetry declares the offer for LifeWatch to be successful
* EQS-ADHOC: LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY PUBLISHES THE DEFINITIVE NOTICE OF THE INTERIM RESULT
MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Mexican stocks fell to a three-week low on Tuesday after a weaker reading on U.S. third-quarter growth added to concerns that Europe's debt crisis is deepening.
The IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.06 percent to 35,899 points, its lowest since Nov. 3. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
