MEXICO CITY, Nov. 25 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX fell sharply on Friday, reversing earlier gains, on deepening worry about the euro zone debt crisis.

Mexican stocks slipped 1.63 percent to 34,753 points and are now poised to fall for a fourth straight session with weekly losses near 3.5 percent.

