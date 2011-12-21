MEXICO CITY Dec 21 Mexican stocks rose on Wednesday after rebounding from a slump in early trading as investors snapped up stocks to continue a second day rally.

The IPC stock index gained 1.03 percent to 36,619 points led by Wal-Mart de Mexico adding 1.57 percent. Copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico added 2.57 percent.

The session was marked by low trading volume.