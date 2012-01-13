BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts announces effectiveness of registration statement
* Playa Hotels & Resorts announces effectiveness of registration statement for its exchange offer and consent solicitation relating to its warrants
MEXICO CITY Jan 13 Mexican stocks extended sharp losses on Friday as fears about an imminent downgrade of euro zone countries hit riskier assets around the world.
The IPC stock index fell 2.06 percent to 36,552 points, just above a key support level at 36,500.
The drop to the support could spur some bargain hunting at these levels, as the IPC appears to be in a solid uptrend. However a break of the 36,500 level could bode for deeper losses, analysts said.
* Playa Hotels & Resorts announces effectiveness of registration statement for its exchange offer and consent solicitation relating to its warrants
* Wholly-owned subsidiary, Kraken Sonar Systems, has signed a teaming agreement with Atlas Elektronik GMBH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: