SINGAPORE, April 10 Middle East crude benchmarks stayed weak on Tuesday, weighed down by thin demand from refiners in Asia. Abu Dhabi's June loading cargoes were valued at parity to the official selling price, down by about 3 cents from levels discussed last week and little changed from Monday, traders said. But traders were keeping a close watch on refiners in the region to assess how they will cope as they start to cut back on Iranian imports. "The market is divided on this at the moment. There could be upward momentum for July barrels onwards, because people should have their heads wrapped around the fallout from the Iran sanctions by end of April," a Singapore-based trader said. "As refineries come out of maintenance, we expect to see prices move up, and competition for alternative barrels should hot up." * MARKET NEWS - Japanese trading houses are reducing Iranian crude imports from April, industry sources said on Tuesday, joining the country's refiners in deepening cuts even after the United States said Japan had done enough to support sanctions against Iran. - China's Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemicals has not bought any Iranian crude this year, due to shipping issues and political sensitivities surrounding Iranian imports, a company executive said on Tuesday. CRUDE Price Prev Change % change JUNE Oman diff to Dubai 0.93 1.01 -0.08 MAY Brent 122.04 122.46 -0.42 -0.34% MAY Dubai 118.19 118.65 -0.46 -0.39% JUNE DME Oman 119.12 119.66 -0.54 -0.45% MAY Brent/Dubai EFS DUB-EFS-1M 3.85 3.81 0.04 PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Change MAY fuel oil crack -5.44 -5.82 0.38 MAY gasoil crack 15.31 15.46 -0.15 MAY naphtha crack -6.54 -6.46 -0.08 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 6.98 Last 5 days 6.93 Last 365 days 7.69 (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu, editing by Jane Baird)