SINGAPORE, April 17 The Middle East crude market continued to weaken on Tuesday, with prices falling for June-lifting cargoes across various grades. India's Reliance Industries bought one cargo of June Qatar Marine at a discount of around $1.00 to official selling prices (OSP), down from a discount of around 10 cents for May cargoes, one trader said. The deal could not be confirmed. The weakness was also felt in Abu Dhabi's Murban crude, with at least one cargo traded at around 20-30 cents a barrel below OSP, down from a small premium for May, traders said. Market sentiment fell earlier in the week after Oman crude futures premium plunged to below $1.00 a barrel to Dubai quotes, weighed down by weak refining margins and an overhang of May cargoes. The front-month June Oman contract extended its losses on Tuesday, slipping another 15 cents to a premium of 35 cents a barrel to Dubai quotes by 0830 GMT, Reuters data showed. Traders will be watching the results of Tasweeq's tender offer of nine al-Shaheen cargoes for signs of where the market is headed. The tender closed on Tuesday and is valid till Thursday. MARKET NEWS - Sweet crude and condensate exports from Australia, Papua New Guinea and East Timor will rise in June from the previous month as producers resumed output following disruptions caused by cyclones, traders said on Tuesday. - Saudi Arabia will not be able to replace Iranian oil supplies in the long run, in case of shortfalls due to sanctions against Iran, state television quoted Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi as saying. CRUDE Price Prev Change % change JUNE Oman diff to Dubai 0.35 0.50 -0.15 JUNE Brent 118.65 119.77 -1.12 -0.94% JUNE Dubai 114.75 115.59 -0.84 -0.73% JUNE DME Oman 115.10 116.09 -0.99 -0.85% JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS 3.90 4.18 -0.28 PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Change MAY fuel oil crack -4.52 -4.70 0.18 MAY gasoil crack 16.40 16.45 -0.05 JUNE naphtha crack -6.15 -5.94 -0.21 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 8.82 Last 5 days 7.27 Lat 365 days 7.68 (Reporting by Florence Tan and Francis Kan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)