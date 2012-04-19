SINGAPORE, April 19 The Middle East crude market extended its losses on Thursday, as the differential for June Murban crude fell further into discount. At least one cargo of the Abu Dhabi crude was believed to have traded at a discount of around 30 cents to official selling prices (OSP), versus a discount of around 25 cents earlier, a trader said. June Qatar Marine was traded at a discount of 90 cents to $1.00, steady to a deal done earlier in the week, another trader said. MARKET NEWS - Sudan's Omar Hassan al-Bashir on Thursday said he would retake the disputed oil-producing Heglig region after border clashes with South Sudan that have edged the two African neighbours closer to all-out war. - Iran has rejected a request from India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals MRPL.NS to slightly delay an oil shipment for its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery which is closed, two sources said, as Tehran continues to face sanctions pressure. CRUDE Price Prev Chang % change JUNE Oman diff to Dubai 0.62 0.73 -0.11 JUNE Brent 118.69 118.4 0.23 0.19% JUNE Dubai 114.76 114.8 -0.10 -0.09% JUNE DME Oman 115.38 115.5 -0.21 -0.18% JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS 3.93 3.60 0.33 PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Chang MAY fuel oil crack -4.09 -4.51 0.42 MAY gasoil crack 16.75 16.27 0.48 JUNE naphtha crack -6.38 -6.13 -0.25 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 8.21 Last 5 days 8.02 Lat 365 days 7.69 (Reporting by Francis Kan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)