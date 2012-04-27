SINGAPORE, April 27 Middle East crude markets stayed weak on Friday, with June Upper Zakum traded at deeper discounts than the previous month. At least one cargo of Upper Zakum for June lifting changed hands at a discount of around 60 cents to official selling prices, traders said. Oman crude futures traded on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange rose for a third straight session after falling into discount earlier in the week, Reuters data showed. * MARKET NEWS - The Obama administration is unlikely to pull back from levying sanctions against Iran oil transactions based on a government report due on Friday, which is expected to show crude markets are sufficiently well-supplied to move forward with the penalties. - Japan's crude oil imports from Iran fell 36.4 percent in March from a year earlier as Western sanctions take a toll on exports from the Islamic republic, data from the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Friday. CRUDE Price Prev Change % change JUNE Oman diff to Dubai 0.81 0.50 0.31 JUNE Brent 119.36 119.28 0.08 0.07% JUNE Dubai 115.41 115.44 -0.03 -0.03% JUNE DME Oman 116.22 115.94 0.28 JUNE Brent/Dubai EFS 3.95 3.84 0.11 PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Change MAY fuel oil crack -4.10 -4.30 0.20 MAY gasoil crack 17.46 17.32 0.14 JUNE naphtha crack -8.75 -8.88 0.13 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 7.63 Last 5 days 8.46 Lat 365 days 7.71 (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Kim Coghill)