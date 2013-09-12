SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Premiums for ADNOC grades in the Middle East crude market continued to climb, with the latest offers for Murban and Upper Zakum at $2 a barrel, traders said on Thursday.

Murban and Upper Zakum have likely traded at premiums between $1.60 and $1.80 a barrel to their respective official selling prices (OSPs), they said.

In contrast, the value for Iraqi Basra Light slipped after a cargo for end-October loading was offered at about 10 cents a barrel above the OSP, down from earlier trades at premiums as high as 45-50 cents a barrel.

Most refiners in Asia have completed their October purchases and started buying November cargoes while a narrower gap between the OSPs of Basra Light and Arab Medium has made the Iraqi grade less attractive.

The world's top exporter, Saudi Arabia, said it is ready to supply whatever volume of crude is needed to meet demand.

The International Energy Agency said global oil supplies look comfortable despite an outage in Libyan output. Oil prices could see some downward pressure if sharp currency depreciation in emerging markets leads to softer demand, it added in its monthly report.

*TENDERS

- Tasweeq offered eight 600,000-barrel cargoes of al-Shaheen for November loading in a tender to close on Sept. 13 with bids valid until Sept. 17.

- India's ONGC may have awarded its Russian Sokol cargo for loading on Nov. 5-8 to a Japanese trader at more than $10 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes.

*DME OMAN

- DME Oman for November settled at $109.66, down $0.53, at 0830 GMT. This puts DME Oman at $4.25 a barrel above Dubai swaps, up from a premium of $4.08 in the previous session.

*MARKET NEWS

- Saudi Arabia's 400,000-barrels-per-day Jubail refinery has started operations and will export its first oil products cargo by the end of September, Saudi Aramco's joint venture with France's Total said.

- Iraq plans to store 4 million barrels of crude in South Korea, Iraq's oil minister said.

- Libya's attorney general has issued arrest warrants for the leaders of oil strikers, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday, adding he would act soon against the protesters.

