BRIEF-Transcorp International recommends dividend at 0.16 rupees per share
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 1 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills that mature from now into year-end stayed in negative territory on Thursday as a measure that extends funding for federal agencies to Dec. 11 will unlikely allow the government to soon increase sales of ultra short-term debt.
The Treasury Department has been shrinking the sizes of its T-bill offerings in anticipation of the government hitting its statutory borrowing limit later this year.
In addition to falling supply, safehaven demand due to recent market turmoil had pushed T-bill rates into record negative levels in September.
T-bill rates on issues that come due next Thursday through Dec. 31 were last quoted at -0.003 percent to -0.023 percent, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
SEOUL, May 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0737 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 8 *545.3 85.7 -664.6 ^May 4 364.1 -333.4 -70.9 May 2 135.5 -47.4 -129.7 April 28