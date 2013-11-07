LONDON Nov 7 The European Central Bank's surprise rate cut on Thursday is set to drive shorter-term money market rates lower and keep the euro under pressure in coming months after it kept the door open for further easing.

The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low 0.25 percent and said it would extend liquidity to banks until mid-2015, catching markets off guard. Many investors were expecting the bank to hold fire until December when it had new economic forecasts.

Money market rates fell back to levels seen in July before the Federal Reserve laid out plans to reduce its monetary stimulus.

The one-year one-year Eonia rate, the most traded money market instrument and which shows where one-year Eonia contracts are expected to be in a year, dropped to a four-month low of 0.22 percent.

Euribor futures rose by up to 16 ticks across the 2014-2016 strip, indicating expectations that the benchmark bank-to-bank three-month Euribor rate - a gauge of expectations of future official rates and liquidity - will settle at lower levels than previously thought over the period.

Although ECB chief Mario Draghi said Thursday's meeting did not discuss another long-term liquidity injection, many in the market said further moves could not be ruled out and this could push money market rates down further.

A prolonged period of low inflation could force the ECB's hand. Euro zone inflation slumped to 0.7 percent in October, well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

"They talked about the fact they are keeping interest rates lower for longer. They are not quite ready yet to pull the trigger on the deposit rate but you wouldn't rule out loosening of the policy shackles in coming months," said ICAP strategist Phillip Tyson.

BEARISH BETS ON EURO

Trends in the currency options market suggest that investors are gearing up for broad-based euro weakness in the near term as investors price in the chances of more policy easing by the ECB, including non-conventional methods.

This is likely to push the euro towards $1.30 by the end of the year. After the ECB's rate cut, the euro shed more than 1 percent to hit a seven-week low against the dollar of $1.3295 and a 10-month trough against the British pound .

"With Draghi emphasising that inflation will remain subdued, a QE-style policy response from the ECB cannot be discounted. Euro/dollar will head lower towards $1.30," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

Reflecting the diverging monetary policy expectations between the United States and the euro zone, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield premium over the German equivalent rose near two month highs. This has also undermined the euro.

In the options market too, investors are showing little enthusiasm for the shared currency.

One-month euro/dollar risk reversals, a gauge of demand for options betting on a currency rising or falling, show that there is a renewed bias for euro weakness.

The one-month risk reversal was trading at 0.8 vols in favour of euro puts, or bets it will weaken, compared with 0.1 vols just a week ago.