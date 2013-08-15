By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Aug 14 Money markets are pricing out
expectations of another European Central Bank interest rate cut
as the euro zone returns to growth, though it is still seen
lagging the United States and Britain in tightening policy.
Forecast-beating growth in the currency bloc's two largest
economies, Germany and France, led the euro zone out of its
longest recession to date in the second quarter, data showed on
Wednesday, following on the heels of robust manufacturing
numbers last week.
The improved economic outlook has led to a rise in
short-term money market rates, as investors see less reason for
the ECB to cut interest rates from their record low of 0.50
percent any time soon.
Forward-looking Eonia rates have risen across
the strip as investors price out a rate cut, with overnight
Eonia rates seen rising to around 0.15 percent in December
compared with the current 0.08 percent.
The forward Eonia curve has steepened, as the rates
indicated by contracts covering ECB meetings for the first half
of next year have risen over the past two weeks more sharply
than for near-term dates.
"If the data continues to go in this strong direction, rate
cut speculation will soon be a thing of the past," one money
markets trader said.
The shift in euro zone money markets mirrors moves in U.S.
and UK markets where firm domestic economic data has bolstered
expectations that rates may not stay at rock-bottom levels for
as long as suggested by their central banks.
Investors brought forward expectations of when UK interest
rates would rise after data on Wednesday showed an improving job
market and a surprise split among Bank of England policymakers
over its forward guidance.
UK money markets are now pricing in a greater chance of a
rate hike in 2015, a year earlier than suggested
last week by the Bank of England.
Wednesday's move takes markets' view of the BoE rate outlook
back to where it was in late June, just before Canadian Mark
Carney became BoE governor and called a rise in short-term money
market rates "unwarranted."
While scope for further easing may be waning, the ECB is
still seen among the last of the world's major central banks to
start hiking rates as the recovery in the euro zone is expected
to lag U.S. and UK growth despite the strong showing by Germany.
The gap between rates implied by forward euro overnight
index swaps and three-month Euribor for 2015 has widened 7-8
basis points to 70 bps since early August.
Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroder said this suggests
the ECB could start raising borrowing costs at the end of 2015
rather than in early 2016 as indicated a couple of weeks ago.
The U.S. Federal Reserve sparked an initial rise in bond
yields and money market rates in June after it outlined plans to
start cutting back its economic stimulus later this year. Fed
fund rates are projecting a U.S. rate rise in early 2015.
"We still expect this year to be a struggle in the euro zone
and also next year," said Societe Generale economist Anatoli
Annenkov. His team would review in September its current
expectations for another ECB rate cut this year.
"Looking at unemployment rates we think there's still a big
grip on economic activity, especially in southern Europe, and we
are concerned we will see headwinds from fiscal consolidation
still needed in many countries."