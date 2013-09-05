By Marc Jones
| LONDON, Sept 5
LONDON, Sept 5 Money markets shrugged off the
European Central Bank's latest efforts on Thursday to halt the
rise in bank-to-bank borrowing costs, despite sharpened rhetoric
and another threat to cut interest rates if needed.
Money market rates - the starting point for how much banks
charge consumers and firms for loans - have been edging up over
recent months as the impact of the rise in global bond yields
has been complemented by a steady return of ECB crisis loans.
The move is effectively an uncontrolled tightening of euro
zone monetary policy and ECB President Mario Draghi came out
battling to halt the recent upward trend, after the bank held
its main interest rate at 0.5 percent again.
"We will remain particularly attentive to the implications
that these developments may have for the stance of monetary
policy," Draghi said.
"If interest rates developed or money market developments
were unwarranted in view of our assessment of medium-term price
stability... we stand ready to act."
He went on to repeat the threat the ECB could cut rates if
things continued but markets appeared unconvinced, with both
shorter and medium term rates bouncing back to where they
started the news conference after an early dip.
But spot Eonia rates from 1-week to 1-year
and euribor futures were all roughly were
they were before Draghi spoke once the dust had settled.
One-year one-year Eonia rates, which
reflect where one-year Eonia contracts are expected to be in one
year's time, were last at 0.56 percent, over 20 basis points
higher than where they were in July when the ECB introduced its
forward guidance plans.
"Eonia (1-year) sold off a bit when he mentioned lower rates
but then it bounced back. If he had said that a couple of months
ago it would have rocketed the other way," said one London-based
money market trader.
"I think a lot of people have come back from holiday and are
dying to doing something and put some risk on so, I do think it
will continue unless we get some bad data or maybe what's going
on in Syria changes things."
STEEP ENOUGH?
With the euro zone economy finally showing signs of
improvement, Draghi's options to counter the market move in
rates are limited to verbal warnings, analysts say.
But some experts also point out that with excess liquidity
in the euro zone's banking system at around 240 billion euros
, still well above where it normally would start to
impact rates, there could be a period of consolidation ahead.
Draghi himself stressed on Thursday that in the current
climate the sensitive level for excess liquidity may be closer
to 100 billion euros than the 200 billion some have used as a
reference in the past.
"The uptick in the longer end of the curve are levels that
are still acceptable but I would rather be a seller than a buyer
at the moment," said a second, euro zone-based trader.
"Maybe if excess liquidity got to around 100 billion the
short dates would move a little but at the moment I don't expect
the curve to steepen much, it is priced in enough."