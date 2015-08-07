NEW YORK Aug 7 Traders anticipated on Friday an
increased likelihood the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates in September following a mostly in-line domestic
July payroll report.
In interest rates markets, futures on the federal funds
rates which the U.S. central bank targets to achieve its policy
objectives fell after the government said U.S. employers added
215,000 workers in July, less than the 223,000 increase forecast
among analysts polled by Reuters .
The slightly smaller-than-expected rise last month was
offset by upward revisions on hiring in May and June.
U.S. overnight indexed swap rates rose after the
latest jobs data.
They suggested traders were pricing a 52 percent chance the
Fed would raise rates in September, up from
47 percent prior to the data, according to John Briggs, head of
cross-asset strategy at RBS Securities Inc in Stamford,
Connecticut.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)