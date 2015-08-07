* U.S. Fed rate hike in Sept still viewed as a close call
* OIS market signals traders see 55 pct of Sept rate move
* U.S. six-month T-bill rate hits highest since late 2010
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 7 Traders anticipated on Friday
higher chances the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates in September following a solid July payroll report, but it
remained a close call for the first such move for the Fed in
nearly a decade.
Interest rates futures fell on the day but held above their
session lows, while Treasury bill rates climbed with the
six-month rate hitting its highest level since late 2010.
The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers added 215,000
workers in July, less than the 223,000 increase forecast. The
slightly smaller-than-expected rise last month was offset by
upward revisions on hiring in May and June.
"It's a solid but not spectacular report," said Jennifer
Vail, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Portland, Oregon.
Vail and other analysts said Fed policymakers might decide
to delay a rate increase to December unless they see further
evidence of wage gains, which they view as critical to support
consumer spending and the broader economy.
Still more tightening of the labor market with the jobless
rate holding at a seven-year low of 5.2 percent should offer the
Fed some confidence that salaries would grow at a swifter pace.
"We think that as the labor market recovery matures, we are
likely to witness an extension in the workweek for hourly
employees, as well as stronger wage growth in the future," Rick
Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer of fundamental
fixed income, said in a statement.
Futures on the federal funds rates which the Fed targets to
achieve its policy objectives fell modestly ,
implying traders place a higher chance the Fed might end its
near-zero rate policy next month.
U.S. overnight indexed swap rates rose after the
latest jobs data.
They suggested traders were pricing a 55 percent chance the
Fed would raise rates in September, up from
47 percent prior to the data, according to data from Tullett
Prebon.
In the T-bill sector, three-month rates doubled
to 0.065 percent, while six-month rates rose 3 basis
points to 0.210 percent after hitting their highest level since
December 2010.
In a Reuters poll conducted on Friday after the jobs data,
13 of 19 top Wall Street banks expected the Fed to raise rates
in September.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)