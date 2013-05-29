* Interest-rate futures had implied rate hike in mid-2015

* Some see interest rates spike overdone on Fed worries

By Richard Leong and Ann Saphir

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, May 29 More traders are betting the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise short-term interest rates as soon as the latter part of 2014, which would be at least six months earlier than previously expected.

The shift in expectations about the Fed came a week after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's remarks raised fears the central bank might taper its bond purchases later this year.

Short-term U.S. interest rates futures have taken a beating with this month's bond market selloff that sent benchmark yields to their highest level in more than 13 months.

On Wednesday, fed funds futures for late 2014 delivery fell to their lowest levels since early February. The futures provide a gauge of traders' view on the Fed's interest rate policy.

These rates contracts implied traders now anticipate just under a 50 percent chance that the Fed might raise interest rates from the current zero to 0.25 percent range at its policy meeting in October 2014.

This was a dramatic shift from the start of May when the rates contracts suggested traders expected no such move from the Fed.

Last Wednesday, Bernanke told a congressional panel that a decision to pare the Fed's $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities may happen at one of Fed's "next few meetings" if the economy looked set to maintain momentum.

Bernanke's remarks were perceived to indicate the Fed was leaning toward scaling back its stimulus policy, which would pave the way to an eventual increase in short-term rates, according to Eric Green, global head of rates, currency and commodity research at TD Securities in New York.

"This will be the guts of Fed efforts to jawbone market expectations," he said.

Still, the interest rates market may be getting ahead of itself, or, at least, the Fed.

Even after it ends its current $85 billion monthly bond-buying program, the central bank's large balance sheet -- about $3.3 trillion at last count -- will continue to push down long-term borrowing costs.

In addition, the Fed has pledged to keep short-term rates near zero until the unemployment rate falls to at least 6.5 percent -- a level that San Francisco Fed President John Williams, a policy centrist who supports tapering bond buying as soon as this summer, has said he does not expect to see until mid-2015.

The Fed lowered its policy rate to near zero in December 2008.

"People think tapering signals the end of the current (rate) regime," said Jim Lee, head of short-term markets and futures strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

The last time traders saw such a short time before they expected the Fed to hike rates was early July 2011 when the first hike was expected in September 2012.

A month later, those expectations on a rate hike moved further out by a year after the Fed unveiled Operation Twist to help the economy.

That program involved sales of the Fed's short-dated Treasuries holding and purchases of long-dated Treasuries on the open market in a bid to hold down long-term interest rates. Operation Twist started in the fall of 2011 and lasted about a year before the Fed's current bond program, dubbed Quantitative Easing 3 or QE3, began.

Bernanke's remarks, together with somewhat better-than-expected jobs, consumer and housing data, have fed speculation about the Fed's timing to scale back stimulus.

"Now, a consensus has formed that tapering is a way to signal that progress is being made toward substantial improvement, even if that goal hasn't been completely achieved," Michael Feroli, economist at JPMorgan, wrote in research note.

Some analysts, however, said recent signs of slowing price growth and relatively high unemployment will likely lead the Fed to stick to its current pace of bond purchases at least into the end of the year.

If bond yields rise much further, they could lift mortgage rates high enough and damage the current housing recovery, which has just gained traction in recent months, they added.

As the bond market sells off, the Fed has said nothing to change the market's view that it may be thinking of tapering quantitative easing sooner rather than later.

On Wednesday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the U.S. job market and the economy as a whole may be strong enough in a few months' time to allow the Fed to pare its bond buying by a small amount.

In the meantime, the broader bond market recovered from its third worst single-day loss so far this year. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes retreated to 2.12 percent after rising earlier to 2.24 percent, the highest level since early April 2012.

It was unclear whether the market has bottomed or simply paused before another round of selling.

"This was a selloff that flushed out a lot of longs," RBS' Lee said. "Sentiment is still very bearish."