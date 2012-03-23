By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK, March 23
NEW YORK, March 23 Some U.S. bank funding
indicators may be vulnerable to new weakness as the liquidity
improvements brought by cheap central bank loans wear off and
investors worry about a new slowdown in global economic growth.
The cost for banks to obtain short-term, dollar-based loans
has flattened out in the past few weeks after initially showing
significant improvement from the European Central Bank's
three-year loan tenders, which were fist offered in December.
The three-month London interbank offered rate,
for example, has largely traded sideways since March 8 at around
47 basis points. The rate fell to 0.47315 percent on Friday from
0.47365 percent on Thursday.
The initial improvement sparked by the central bank loans
has largely run its course as investors realize that the funds
alleviated bank liquidity concerns but have not translated to
real economic improvement, said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
"It's becoming clear that it was something of a placebo
effect in the sense that it didn't really have any real economic
impact," he said. "The concern has shifted in the other
direction."
U.S. Treasuries regained safe-haven appeal this week after a
dramatic sell-off last week, as fears over a slowdown in China's
economy raised global growth concerns and data showed an
unexpected drop in euro-zone manufacturing.
Italy, Spain and Greece's debt yields also spiked on Friday
as investors worried that the countries may not achieve the
economic improvement needed to reduce their heavy debt.
Many investors are now reconsidering economic growth
projections in light of what had recently been very bullish
hopes.
Gilhooly sees Treasuries yields as likely to increase again
as U.S. economic data improves, even if growth is less than some
expect.
In the short-term, however, a hedge against renewed risk
aversion from European headlines or economic weakness is to bet
on widening two-year interest rate swap spreads.
"With renewed concerns coming from Europe a good hedge from
being short the treasury market is to buy 2-year spreads," he
said.
The swaps, which are seen as a proxy for bank
credit risk, have largely failed to break below the
25-basis-point area, where they have traded for the past three
weeks. The spreads tightened to 26 basis points on Friday from
around 50 basis points at the end of the year.
Eurodollar and Euribor futures contracts
also both increased on Friday as declining growth projections
and renewed focus on peripheral European nations led investors
to pull back expectations of when central banks will increase
rates.
"We're fading the whole move from last week," said BNP
Paribas strategist Matteo Regesta.
"Clearly the weak data in the euro zone helped, and this
kind of focus on the periphery, that there is no normalization
in the debt crisis, is introducing risk-off moves in the market,
which, in turn, pushes rates lower," he said.