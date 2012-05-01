* Treasury may announce floating rate notes on Weds
* Questions remain over structure of any floating rate
program
* 3-month dollar, euro Libor rates unchanged on the day
NEW YORK, May 1 The U.S. Treasury may announce
on Wednesday it will issue floating-rate Treasury notes in a
move that could put downward pressure on short-term Treasury
bill rates, analysts said on Tuesday.
The Treasury has been in discussions with the financial
community over the mechanics of issuing the notes, which would
have a floating interest rate rather than a fixed rate like
current Treasury debt, and could announce the program as soon as
Wednesday when it gives details on its upcoming quarterly
refunding needs.
Such floating-rate issuance, initially expected to have
maturities of 18 months to two years, could potentially put
upward pressure on Treasury bill prices if it replaces a portion
of the Treasury's normal bill issuance, analysts said.
"We will have to see what gets reduced, if anything, to make
room for these notes. The question is what gets replaced," said
Josh Stiles, managing director at IDEAglobal in New York.
The Treasury has been moving to extend the duration of its
debt. If the floating rate notes issuance replaces other debt
issuance it is expected to come at the expense of shorter-dated
securities like Treasury bills, which would mean tighter supply
in the bills market.
While the Treasury could announce such a floating rate
program on Wednesday, many questions remain over how the
issuance would be structured.
"It is kind of hard to say" if such a floating-rate program
would impact the bills market, said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
"We don't know what kind of maturities they would be
offering, we don't know what the reference rate would be, so it
is difficult to gauge the demand for such a product without
knowing any of the parameters and we have to kind of surmise
where the demand would be cannibalized from existing Treasury
offerings."
The Treasury is pondering issuing the floating-rate notes as
part of an effort to prepare for any eventual slowdown in
foreign purchases of the massive amounts of new U.S. debt, said
Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at RBC
Capital Markets in New York.
"This is contingency planning so that if foreign buying
slows a bit and we still have these massive deficits to finance,
then you want to bring in every new potential buyer you possibly
can, and by issuing floaters you may be able to bring in new
investors that wouldn't have otherwise bought Treasuries,"
Cloherty said.
"The argument here is not that this is going to be a cheap
source of financing in 2013, the argument is that you are
diversifying your investor base for the years to come when the
ability to sell all of these Treasuries may become more
challenging," he said.
DOLLAR LIBOR STEADY
Separately, euro three-month London Interbank Offered Rates
(Libor) fixed at 0.63686 percent on Tuesday, which
was unchanged from Wednesday, while three-month dollar Libor
fixed at 0.46585 percent, which was also unchanged on
the day.
Dollar Libor has been trading in a very narrow range around
0.47 percent since early March, which Simons said may have to do
with European banks being better capitalized since the European
Central Bank pumped nearly a trillion euros of cash into the
financial system in December and February.
