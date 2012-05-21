* Demand solid at U.S. 3-, 6-month bill auctions
* Markets await ECB, Greek election
* Spanish sovereign, bank CDS rise sharply
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 21 Weekly sales of short-term U.S.
government debt drew solid demand on Monday, with bids topping
market prices at the bidding deadline.
The U.S. Treasury sold $30 billion in three-month bills at a
high rate of 0.085 percent, awarding 58.15 percent of the bids
at the high.
The ratio of bids received to those accepted, known as the
bid-to-cover ratio, was 4.61, in line with recent auctions.
Dealers got 77.8 percent of the issue.
"The buyside largely stayed away again this week, but the
auction stopped 1/2 basis point short, the sixth week in a row
when this occurred," said Thomas Simons, money market economist
at Jefferies & Co. in New York.
When an auction stops "short," it means bids topped market
prices at the bidding deadline, implying solid demand.
The Treasury's $27 billion in six-month bills were sold at a
high rate of 0.l4 percent, also half a basis point short of
where the issue traded at the 11:30 a.m. (1550 GMT) bidding
deadline.
In the six-month bill auction, the ratio of bids received to
those accepted was 4.97 with dealers capturing 73.5 percent of
the sale. After a big bid last week, indirect bidders took 20.4
percent of the sale this week. Direct bidders were left with
just 6.1 percent, the least since March 12.
Yields on three- and six-month U.S. debt remain very low,
anchored by the Federal Reserve's near zero-percent
interest-rate policy for the overnight federal funds rate, a
formulation expected to persist until at least late 2014.
The benchmark three-month London interbank offered rate
was fixed at 0.46685 percent. It has fixed at
approximately 47 basis points since the beginning of April.
Futures contracts, though, are pricing in an expectation the
rate could rise to about 60 basis points by September. That
would exceed the highs of around 58 basis points reached late
last year before the European Central Bank undertook its first
long-term refinancing operation.
Longer-dated swaps that allow banks to swap euros for
dollars are also showing an increased risk that banks could
struggle to obtain dollar funding.
The premium charged to swap euros to dollars for two years
eased to 72.5 basis points from 73.5 basis
points on Friday, but up from around 60 basis points nearly two
weeks ago and just below its highest level since mid-January.
The premium to make the exchange for three months
, however, has changed less, at around 54 basis
points versus 50 basis points almost two weeks ago and just
below the highest level in about a month.
Overseas, key measures of counterparty risk were
range-bound, with market players waiting to see if the European
Central Bank signals further monetary stimulus at its policy
meeting in June.
Greece will hold an election next month, and if pro-bailout
parties do not manage to win a majority, that would increase
speculation the country would run out of money and eventually be
forced out of the euro.
The three-month spread between Libor rates and overnight
index swap rates - an indicator of
financial stress - fell from 55 basis points to around 30 basis
points between the beginning of March and early April as
sentiment on the euro zone improved.
Since then, however, the spread has stopped shrinking; it
has held at around 30 basis points for the past two months, as
euro zone tensions resurfaced due to worries about Spain's
finances and speculation Greece might leave the euro.
The ECB's two rounds of inexpensive three-year financing
carried out in December and February eased tensions in both
money and sovereign debt markets at the beginning of 2012.
The excess liquidity helped take Euribor rates to two-year
lows on Monday.
Analysts are concerned about the contagion risks from a
Greek exit. If markets start to speculate that other peripheral
countries could leave the currency bloc, it would make it more
expensive for those nations to borrow in commercial markets.
Spain's banking system and its deteriorating fiscal position
have been a worry for investors who are now demanding more than
a 6 percent yield to hold 10-year Spanish debt.
The cost of insuring five-year Spanish debt against default
has surged 54 basis points over the past month to 556 basis
points. Credit default swaps on debt issued by Spanish bank BBVA
have jumped 59 basis points to 491 basis points and
the equivalent for peer Santander rose 20 basis points
to 436 basis points over the same period.