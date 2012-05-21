* Demand solid at U.S. 3-, 6-month bill auctions * Markets await ECB, Greek election * Spanish sovereign, bank CDS rise sharply By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, May 21 Weekly sales of short-term U.S. government debt drew solid demand on Monday, with bids topping market prices at the bidding deadline. The U.S. Treasury sold $30 billion in three-month bills at a high rate of 0.085 percent, awarding 58.15 percent of the bids at the high. The ratio of bids received to those accepted, known as the bid-to-cover ratio, was 4.61, in line with recent auctions. Dealers got 77.8 percent of the issue. "The buyside largely stayed away again this week, but the auction stopped 1/2 basis point short, the sixth week in a row when this occurred," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York. When an auction stops "short," it means bids topped market prices at the bidding deadline, implying solid demand. The Treasury's $27 billion in six-month bills were sold at a high rate of 0.l4 percent, also half a basis point short of where the issue traded at the 11:30 a.m. (1550 GMT) bidding deadline. In the six-month bill auction, the ratio of bids received to those accepted was 4.97 with dealers capturing 73.5 percent of the sale. After a big bid last week, indirect bidders took 20.4 percent of the sale this week. Direct bidders were left with just 6.1 percent, the least since March 12. Yields on three- and six-month U.S. debt remain very low, anchored by the Federal Reserve's near zero-percent interest-rate policy for the overnight federal funds rate, a formulation expected to persist until at least late 2014. The benchmark three-month London interbank offered rate was fixed at 0.46685 percent. It has fixed at approximately 47 basis points since the beginning of April. Futures contracts, though, are pricing in an expectation the rate could rise to about 60 basis points by September. That would exceed the highs of around 58 basis points reached late last year before the European Central Bank undertook its first long-term refinancing operation. Longer-dated swaps that allow banks to swap euros for dollars are also showing an increased risk that banks could struggle to obtain dollar funding. The premium charged to swap euros to dollars for two years eased to 72.5 basis points from 73.5 basis points on Friday, but up from around 60 basis points nearly two weeks ago and just below its highest level since mid-January. The premium to make the exchange for three months , however, has changed less, at around 54 basis points versus 50 basis points almost two weeks ago and just below the highest level in about a month. Overseas, key measures of counterparty risk were range-bound, with market players waiting to see if the European Central Bank signals further monetary stimulus at its policy meeting in June. Greece will hold an election next month, and if pro-bailout parties do not manage to win a majority, that would increase speculation the country would run out of money and eventually be forced out of the euro. The three-month spread between Libor rates and overnight index swap rates - an indicator of financial stress - fell from 55 basis points to around 30 basis points between the beginning of March and early April as sentiment on the euro zone improved. Since then, however, the spread has stopped shrinking; it has held at around 30 basis points for the past two months, as euro zone tensions resurfaced due to worries about Spain's finances and speculation Greece might leave the euro. The ECB's two rounds of inexpensive three-year financing carried out in December and February eased tensions in both money and sovereign debt markets at the beginning of 2012. The excess liquidity helped take Euribor rates to two-year lows on Monday. Analysts are concerned about the contagion risks from a Greek exit. If markets start to speculate that other peripheral countries could leave the currency bloc, it would make it more expensive for those nations to borrow in commercial markets. Spain's banking system and its deteriorating fiscal position have been a worry for investors who are now demanding more than a 6 percent yield to hold 10-year Spanish debt. The cost of insuring five-year Spanish debt against default has surged 54 basis points over the past month to 556 basis points. Credit default swaps on debt issued by Spanish bank BBVA have jumped 59 basis points to 491 basis points and the equivalent for peer Santander rose 20 basis points to 436 basis points over the same period.