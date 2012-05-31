* US seasonally adjusted CP market grows for fifth week * Traders step up bets that ECB action will depress rates * Eonia falling to new lows across curve, below depo rate By Chris Reese and William James NEW YORK/LONDON, May 31 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market grew for a fifth consecutive week in the latest week, suggesting business appetite for short-term debt while the U.S. economy grows at a modest pace, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday. The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew by $20 billion to $1.029 trillion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended May 30 from a seasonally adjusted $1.009 trillion outstanding a week earlier. The size of the market without seasonal adjustments shrank by $4.1 billion in the latest week, to $1.018 trillion from $1.022 trillion. U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding grew by $5.3 billion to $204.9 billion from $199.6 billion. Meanwhile, bets that the European Central Bank will step in to relieve growing pressure in the euro zone financial markets have driven short-term money market rates to record lows, with traders anticipating a cut in borrowing costs or another flood of cash. A fall to new lows across three-month to one-year rates suggested markets were preparing for fresh monetary easing from the ECB that would push the cost of overnight borrowing lower. Pressure has grown on the ECB to act to calm acute nervousness over whether Greece may have to leave the currency bloc, and whether Spain can afford to save its fragile banks. While "the situation in Europe prevails as it is, the market will continue to keep front-end rates pretty low and under pressure. They're definitely looking for something from the ECB," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London. Hamstrung by a lack of trust between banks, the euro zone financial system is already on life support from the ECB. The central bank is currently lending just under 1 trillion euros to financial institutions to provide funding that banks can no longer source at an affordable rate in the market. That huge surplus of cash has pushed the Eonia overnight lending rate down to within a whisker of the 0.25 percent paid on deposits at the ECB. The daily Eonia fixing on Wednesday night was 0.33 percent. The deposit rate was once seen as a floor for Eonia, since there was no incentive to lend to a bank for a lower rate than that available at the ECB. But traders looking to lend at a fixed Eonia rate for six months or longer are now willing to offer a rate below 0.25 percent, gambling that fresh easing would force rates down even further. "With it being extremely unlikely that the daily Eonia fix will rise, traders have a good idea of any potential downside," said Kevin Pearce, senior broker at ICAP in London. "But if the ECB does offer some new form of stimulus in the shape of rate cuts - which I think is unlikely at present - or new lending operations, it could push Eonias lower." Six-month Eonia hit a record low of 0.22 percent on Thursday, while the one-year rate slipped as far as 0.204 percent. The ECB holds its next regular policy-setting meeting on June 6, but forward Eonia prices showed markets believe it was unlikely the ECB would act yet. A 25-basis-point cut in the 1 percent main refinancing rate was only around 10 to 20 percent priced in for June but the probability increased into July's meeting, analysts said. J.P. Morgan research said a cut was fully discounted by September. While there is no clear consensus on the timing of any ECB action, the sharper decline in long-dated rates shows that markets expect central bank support measures to remain in place for an extended period - a gloomy verdict on the region's chances of escaping its current crisis. "Out to two years there's not much higher rates in sight. The ECB is seen more or less staying put at these levels or even lower," said Benjamin Schroeder, strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.