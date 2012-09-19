By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 19 General collateral repo rates
remained firm on Wednesday a day before settlements of the
week's U.S. Treasury bill sales while overseas a measure of
counterparty risk eased to its lowest since mid-2007.
Overnight repo rates eased a bit from Tuesday's closing
levels but repo funding remains "stubbornly high" said Roseanne
Briggen, market analyst at IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.
"Dealers were expecting general collateral rates to soften
into the high teens by today but low rates in the 20s may be the
limit; the mid-20s is looking more like the new normal," she
said.
Higher amounts of T-bill and short coupon sales contributed
to the demand for funding, Briggen said.
"Given the bigger Treasury bill auction settlements on
Thursday, any dip in the overnight rate will prove shallow," she
said.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury sold $40 billion in four-week
bills and $25 billion in one-year bills. On Monday, it sold $32
billion in three-month bills and $28 billion in six-month bills.
All four of the auctions settle on Thursday.
With the Treasury due to announce its monthly auctions of
two-, five- and seven-year notes on Thursday, repo rates on
those maturities "are starting to heat up," Briggen said.
Federal funds traded between 0.06 percent and 0.375 percent
on Tuesday and at a daily effective rate of 0.16 percent,
according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The Fed has a
target of zero to 0.25 percent for the rate which last traded at
16 basis points on Wednesday.
FUNDING STRESS APPEARS TO EASE OVERSEAS
Overseas, the three-month spread between euro Libor rates
and overnight index swap rates, a measure of counterparty risk,
reached its lowest since mid-2007.
Three-month dollar Libor (London Interbank Offered Rates)
eased to 0.37575 percent on Wednesday from 0.37875
percent on Tuesday, according to the British Bankers'
Association which sets the rate.
The Bank of Japan on Wednesday became the latest central
bank to ease monetary policy by increasing the size of its
program to buy assets. Its move came after the Fed announced
more aggressive easing measures last week and after the European
Central Bank pledged potentially unlimited, though conditional,
bond buying.
The difference between the rate of lending over three months
and overnight in euros was last at 6 basis points, down from 7
basis points the previous day and around its lowest since mid
2007, right before the U.S. subprime crisis began in earnest.
The three-month dollar Libor/OIS and
the sterling equivalent have more than
halved since January to 22 bps and 24 bps respectively.
"The Libor/OIS spreads in the G3 currencies dollar, euro and
sterling have declined massively, especially since the end of
last year ... mainly because there are various central bank
measures that were introduced during (that) time," Max Leung,
rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said.
Eonia forwards suggest markets still see some
chance of the ECB cutting the deposit rate to negative territory
even though expectations were pared back after ECB President
Mario Draghi did not given any guidance on this at the last
monetary policy meeting.
Absent another deposit rate cut, Eonia rates would
probably remain near current levels of 10 basis points, analysts
say. If three-month Euribor rates continue to fall - as they
have done recently on expectations of further cuts in the
refinancing rate - Libor/OIS spreads could tighten closer to
zero. But Leung said the market would struggle to take it much
lower.
"Whether you lend overnight or you lend over a fixed term,
you are not gaining anything from the risk, so banks may be even
less willing to lend to each other in that case on a term
basis," Leung said.
Eurodollars were higher across the curve, largely helped by
the Bank of Japan's stimulus announcement, extending
quantitative easing by 10 trillion yen ($127 billion), double
the usual amount, to 80 trillion yen, with the increase meant
for purchases of government bonds and treasury discount bills.
The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Wednesday by
boosting its asset-buying program as prospects of a near-term
recovery in the world's third-largest economy faded due to
weakening exports and a prolonged slowdown in Chinese growth.
The decision came soon after major quantitative easing
announced by the Fed last week and amid worries that a
territorial dispute with China, Japan's biggest trading partner,
would further damage exports.
Dovish minutes from the Bank of England also aided the bid
for eurodollars, Briggen said. More Bank of England asset
purchases to boost Britain's weak economy are likely, a number
of central bank officials said in policy minutes published on
Wednesday.