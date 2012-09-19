By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 19 General collateral repo rates remained firm on Wednesday a day before settlements of the week's U.S. Treasury bill sales while overseas a measure of counterparty risk eased to its lowest since mid-2007.

Overnight repo rates eased a bit from Tuesday's closing levels but repo funding remains "stubbornly high" said Roseanne Briggen, market analyst at IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.

"Dealers were expecting general collateral rates to soften into the high teens by today but low rates in the 20s may be the limit; the mid-20s is looking more like the new normal," she said.

Higher amounts of T-bill and short coupon sales contributed to the demand for funding, Briggen said.

"Given the bigger Treasury bill auction settlements on Thursday, any dip in the overnight rate will prove shallow," she said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury sold $40 billion in four-week bills and $25 billion in one-year bills. On Monday, it sold $32 billion in three-month bills and $28 billion in six-month bills.

All four of the auctions settle on Thursday.

With the Treasury due to announce its monthly auctions of two-, five- and seven-year notes on Thursday, repo rates on those maturities "are starting to heat up," Briggen said.

Federal funds traded between 0.06 percent and 0.375 percent on Tuesday and at a daily effective rate of 0.16 percent, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The Fed has a target of zero to 0.25 percent for the rate which last traded at 16 basis points on Wednesday.

FUNDING STRESS APPEARS TO EASE OVERSEAS

Overseas, the three-month spread between euro Libor rates and overnight index swap rates, a measure of counterparty risk, reached its lowest since mid-2007.

Three-month dollar Libor (London Interbank Offered Rates) eased to 0.37575 percent on Wednesday from 0.37875 percent on Tuesday, according to the British Bankers' Association which sets the rate.

The Bank of Japan on Wednesday became the latest central bank to ease monetary policy by increasing the size of its program to buy assets. Its move came after the Fed announced more aggressive easing measures last week and after the European Central Bank pledged potentially unlimited, though conditional, bond buying.

The difference between the rate of lending over three months and overnight in euros was last at 6 basis points, down from 7 basis points the previous day and around its lowest since mid 2007, right before the U.S. subprime crisis began in earnest.

The three-month dollar Libor/OIS and the sterling equivalent have more than halved since January to 22 bps and 24 bps respectively.

"The Libor/OIS spreads in the G3 currencies dollar, euro and sterling have declined massively, especially since the end of last year ... mainly because there are various central bank measures that were introduced during (that) time," Max Leung, rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said.

Eonia forwards suggest markets still see some chance of the ECB cutting the deposit rate to negative territory even though expectations were pared back after ECB President Mario Draghi did not given any guidance on this at the last monetary policy meeting.

Absent another deposit rate cut, Eonia rates would probably remain near current levels of 10 basis points, analysts say. If three-month Euribor rates continue to fall - as they have done recently on expectations of further cuts in the refinancing rate - Libor/OIS spreads could tighten closer to zero. But Leung said the market would struggle to take it much lower.

"Whether you lend overnight or you lend over a fixed term, you are not gaining anything from the risk, so banks may be even less willing to lend to each other in that case on a term basis," Leung said.

Eurodollars were higher across the curve, largely helped by the Bank of Japan's stimulus announcement, extending quantitative easing by 10 trillion yen ($127 billion), double the usual amount, to 80 trillion yen, with the increase meant for purchases of government bonds and treasury discount bills.

The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Wednesday by boosting its asset-buying program as prospects of a near-term recovery in the world's third-largest economy faded due to weakening exports and a prolonged slowdown in Chinese growth.

The decision came soon after major quantitative easing announced by the Fed last week and amid worries that a territorial dispute with China, Japan's biggest trading partner, would further damage exports.

Dovish minutes from the Bank of England also aided the bid for eurodollars, Briggen said. More Bank of England asset purchases to boost Britain's weak economy are likely, a number of central bank officials said in policy minutes published on Wednesday.