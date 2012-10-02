* U.S. sells 4-week bills at highest interest rate in 4
weeks
* Frozen euro zone money markets see tentative thawing
By Chris Reese and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 2 The U.S. Treasury sold
four-week bills at the highest interest rate in four weeks on
Tuesday as a Federal Reserve stimulus program, nicknamed
"Operation Twist," kept dealers flush with shorter-dated debt.
Treasury sold $40 billion of four-week bills at a high rate
of 0.1 percent, up from 0.055 percent in a similar sale last
week and the highest since a four-week bill auction on Sept. 5.
Demand for the bills was diminished as dealers remain long
shorter-dated debt while the Fed sells its shorter-dated
securities and buys longer-dated Treasuries in an effort to
lower longer-term borrowing costs like those on mortgages.
"Dealer balance sheets are still loaded to the gills with
front-end U.S. Treasuries from Operation Twist sales," said
Natan Magid, short-term markets strategist at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
The bid-to-cover ratio in the sale - a measure of demand -
was 3.86, the lowest since May 2011.
Meanwhile, euro zone money markets have shown tentative
signs of recovery in recent weeks along with improving appetite
for risk in the region, but even the optimists say the crisis
will have to be past before interbank lending is back to normal.
Some analysts say a pick-up in volumes in overnight lending,
a fall in the amount banks borrow from the European Central
Bank and debt issuance by Spanish banks are indicative of a
thawing of money markets, but traders say the interbank markets
remain frozen.
A sharp narrowing of the gap between three-month interbank
lending rates and overnight rates to pre-U.S. crisis levels
further shows the start of some return to normality, they say.
"(The spread) is trading at very tight levels. That is the
best indicator that the stress in the interbank market is coming
down," Alessandro Giansanti, rates strategist at ING in
Amsterdam, said.
The difference between three-month Euribor and
overnight Eonia rates - a key measure of
counterparty risk - last week fell to 11 basis points, its
lowest since mid-2007, and was trading around that level on
Tuesday.
Appetite for riskier assets has increased since late July
when ECB President Mario Draghi first hinted at a plan to buy
sovereign bonds, saying the central bank would do what was
necessary to preserve the euro.
The change in sentiment as well as technical factors have
helped to narrow the Euribor/OIS spread.
The deposit rate - which serves as a floor to the overnight
lending rate - was cut to zero on July 5. Euribor rates have
continued to trend down since then on expectations of further
monetary easing.
Traders say, however, that the reduction in funding risk has
so far not translated into greater lending between banks.