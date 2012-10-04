* Seasonally adjusted U.S. CP market falls $15 bln on the
week
* U.S. repo rates hold near recent highs
* ECB rates on hold, no discussion of easing
By Chris Reese and Kirsten Donovan
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 4 The amount of seasonally
adjusted U.S. commercial paper contracted for a fifth
consecutive week in the week ended Oct. 3, Federal Reserve data
showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell
$15 billion to $975.1 billion in the latest week.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which
some analysts consider is a more reliable reading than the
seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the
financial crisis - rose $1.9 billion to $972.1 billion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding fell $200 million to $192.2 billion.
Separately, the key interest rate investors charge Wall
Street for overnight cash was holding near recent highs on
Thursday as bond dealers' demand to fund their trades and bond
holdings outweighed investors' willingness to lend.
Analysts attribute the comparatively high rates to dealers'
bloated cache of short-term Treasuries as a result of the Fed's
"Operation Twist" stimulus program.
Compounding dealers' cash needs has been the effect of the
Fed's latest round of purchases of mortgage-backed securities,
known as QE3, as the U.S. central bank has not settled purchases
with dealers. Analysts estimate dealers should collect anywhere
between $30 billion to $40 billion from the Fed on its MBS
purchases on Oct. 11.
Until then, the overnight rate on repurchase agreements in
which dealers use Treasuries as collateral in exchange for cash
will likely stay above the yield on two-year Treasury notes
. The overnight repo rate is bid 32 basis
points on Thursday, flat from late Wednesday, according to
brokers.
Meanwhile, euro zone money markets were stable on Thursday
after the European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold,
giving no clue when, or if, it may ease them further, although
many analysts still expect such a move.
The ECB held its main refinancing rate at 0.75 percent and
left the rate it pays banks to deposit cash overnight - a key
factor in calculating the rates at which cash is lent to the
wider economy - at zero as expected.
However, President Mario Draghi said rate cuts had not been
discussed at all this month.
"It's looking less likely we'll get a cut next month," said
Credit Agricole's global head of interest rate strategy David
Keeble in London.
"We're not ruling out a cut, we expect it to come at some
point, but they're dragging their feet," he said.
The ECB can cut either the deposit rate or the refinancing
rate or both. It has typically maintained a fixed corridor
between the two rates but in order to continue this, any further
refi rate cut would have to be accompanied by an unprecedented
fall in the deposit rate to negative territory.
Market pricing based on forward overnight swap rates
and presuming a constant relationship between
these and the deposit rate shows that the expectation of a cut
in the deposit rate this year remains minimal.
"The deposit rate remains the underlying driver for
short-term interest rates and the macroeconomic impact of
changing the refi rate alone is not obvious," said London-based
RBS rate strategist Simon Peck.
However, economists polled by Reuters last week expect the
ECB to cut the refinancing rate to 0.5 percent in the fourth
quarter of the year then remain on hold through 2013.
"Looking at the global backdrop there still remains the
justification at some point on the horizon for a rate cut," RBS'
Peck said. "With the focus currently on the OMT program this may
turn into a story for early 2013," he added, referring to the
ECB's Outright Monetary Transaction bond-buying program.
The Eonia overnight rate is currently at 8.5 basis points
. It is seen at 7 basis points in December and only
marginally lower through the first half of next year. If a
deposit rate cut to minus 25 basis points were being priced in,
forward Eonia would likely fall further.
And without further changes to the ECB's remuneration
system, having a negative deposit rate may not encourage banks
to lend more: banks could continue to leave excess cash in their
current accounts at the central bank - which pays no interest -
rather than lend it to each other or the wider economy.