By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK Oct 10 Elevated general collateral
repo rates indicated the Treasury's $40 billion four-week bill
auction Wednesday is likely to be dominated by dealers.
The one-month bills the Treasury will sell today yielded
0.115 percent in when-issued trade. The Treasury will auction
the bills at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT).
"Demand for the bills is likely to be dealer-dominated today
because high repo rates keep anyone except dealers and those who
are mandated to buy bills away from auctions and the bill market
in general," said Thomas Simons, vice president and money market
economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
"Add to that a slightly inverted curve - the three-month
bills are trading at a premium due to a maturity date that
bridges year-end - and you have a pretty clear indication of
investor apathy towards the extreme front end," he said.
"Investors think the rates are too low," said Tom di Galoma,
managing director at Navigate Advisors LLC, a Stamford,
Connecticut-based broker-dealer.
Short-term U.S. Treasury bills traded with yields 10 to 17
basis points above zero, anchored by the Federal Reserve's very
low overnight rates.
At its September policy meeting, the Fed said it would keep
the target range for its federal funds rate at zero to 1/4
percent and said it currently anticipated "that exceptionally
low levels for the federal funds rate are likely to be warranted
at least through mid-2015."
Three-month Treasury bills yielded 0.10 percent while
six-month Treasury bills yielded 0.147 percent.
Overseas, the LIBOR three-month dollar rate was
fixed at 0.34275 percent versus 0.34675 percent on Tuesday,
according to the British Bankers' Association.
The three-month dollar LIBOR/OIS spread stood at 20 basis
points on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous day, according
to Reuters data. The spread of three-month Libor rates over
three-month OIS rates expresses the three-month premium paid
over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap
rates.