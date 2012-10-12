By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK Oct 12 General collateral repo rates
will likely remain elevated at least through Monday when the
Treasury's recent coupon auctions settle.
The government sold a total of $66 billion in three-, 10-
and 30-year Treasuries this week on Tuesday, Wednesday and
Thursday, respectively.
The settlements "will add more collateral to a heavy amount
already floating around," said Roseanne Briggen, market analyst
at IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.
Overseas, LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rates) three-month
dollar rates were set at 0.33425 percent on Friday,
down from 0.34025 percent on Thursday, the British Bankers'
Association said.
Markets ignored S&P's two-step downgrade of Spanish debt,
reasoning that the downgrade would nudge Spain closer to
requesting a bailout from the European Central Bank.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday that any
request by Spain for ECB support to lower its borrowing costs
would calm financial markets.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has said he will
only make a decision on the matter when he has all the details,
is thought to be waiting for regional elections on Oct. 21 and
may delay a decision further if bond yields remain manageable.
The ECB's plan to buy the bonds of struggling member states
has raised hopes of an end to the most acute phase of the euro
zone's crisis, but this has been undermined by Spain's delay in
asking formally for such aid.
Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, has a large
deficit and the slowest average growth rate in the European
Union. Its yields often track just below those of Spain.
The spread of three-month Libor rates over three-month OIS
rates, calculated from Reuters data, expresses the three-month
premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight
Index Swap rates.