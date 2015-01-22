(Updates market action, adds quote, byline)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Jan 22 Doubts whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates at all in 2015 lingered on
Thursday following the European Central Bank's decision to
embark on a bond purchase program to avert deflation spreading
across the euro zone.
Short-term U.S. interest rate futures ended lower in a
volatile session, suggesting some traders scaled back bets the
Fed would refrain from lifting short-term U.S. rates from near
zero this year.
The ECB's widely expected stimulus effort, which will
involve 60 billion euros a month in bond purchases beginning in
March, is seen by some analysts as a possible roadblock for the
Fed from normalizing monetary policy, even as the U.S. economy
has shown resilience in the face of falling oil prices and
economic turbulence abroad.
"The risk grows that the Fed's discussion will go from
raising rates to growing its balance sheet," said Justin
Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in
Chicago.
Fed policy-makers will begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday.
"They are not going to commit to a rate hike," Hoogendoorn
said.
In a Reuters poll conducted on Jan. 9, most economists at
the top 22 Wall Street firms expect the Fed would raise interest
rates by June.
In choppy trading, federal funds futures for December
delivery touched a session high of 99.57 before closing
lower at 99.545, down 2 basis points from Wednesday's close.
According to CME Group's FedWatch, Dec fed funds futures and
options implied traders expected a 76 percent chance of a Fed
rate hike in December, up from 74 percent from Wednesday but
down from 94 percent a month earlier.
Investors will await whether the Fed will respond to recent
stimulative efforts from the ECB and other central banks,
analysts said.
Shortly after the ECB's stimulus move, the Danish central
bank cut its key policy rate for the second time this week to
defend its currency peg to the euro.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada stunned markets when it
lowered interest rates by a quarter point to 0.75 percent in an
attempt to counter the negative impact from the recent drop in
oil prices.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)