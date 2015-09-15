NEW YORK, Sept 15 Traders raised on Tuesday
their bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later
this week as an in-line report on August U.S. retail sales
signaled steady domestic economic growth in the third quarter.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders placed a 27
percent chance the U.S. central bank would end its near-zero
interest rate policy on Thursday, up from 23 percent late
on Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
These rates futures suggested traders raised the chances of
an October rate increase to 42 percent from 39 percent on Monday
.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales
excluding vehicles, gasoline, building materials and food
services rose 0.4 percent last August, matching the median
forecast among economists polled by Reuters. The July figure was
upgraded to a 0.6 percent increase from the originally reported
0.3 percent rise.
