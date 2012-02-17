* Euro interbank rates at 1-year low as tender looms
* Feb. 29 last of ECB's 3-year cash injections, for now
* Three-month dollar Libor lowest since mid-November
By Chris Reese and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 17 Bank-to-bank euro
lending rates fell to fresh one-year lows on Friday hit by
anticipation ahead of another huge injection of ECB long-term
funds into the money market at the end of this month that some
traders also bet will boost interbank lending.
Having pushed excess liquidity to record levels with the
nearly half a trillion euros in three-year funds it pumped into
the system in December, the European Central Bank will give
banks a second chance to grab ultra-cheap loans on Feb. 29.
The ECB liquidity injections, with help from an extension of
foreign financial swap lines by the U.S. Federal Reserve, were
seen as the driving forces behind the lower interbank lending
rates.
Interbank rates have dropped by almost a third since the ECB
announced plans to lend banks three-year money at rock-bottom
rates in long-term refinancing operations.
"The LTRO that the ECB has done has made really good
progress in trying to ease some of the liquidity strains that
were present in Europe," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co in New York, adding "it makes sense
that the interbank rates would come down."
The liquidity rush has headed off a credit crunch and
prompted some thawing in interbank activity, although that
remains name-specific, with the lingering risk of a disorderly
Greek default keeping market participants cautious.
"The next LTRO should, especially if it's a large take-up,
encourage more lending as lenders will know that the
counterparties are adequately liquid," said Kevin Pearce, senior
broker at ICAP in London.
"Of course a definite resolution to the Greek situation
would help. But even now when it looks likely to be sorted,
we've seen it go wrong so many times no one is yet convinced."
With banks already awash with long-term cash and
expectations of demand at the next round matching or even
exceeding December's demand, downward pressure on lending rates
in the money market continues.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.036 percent from 1.041 percent, hitting the lowest level
since January last year.
Equivalent London interbank offered rates, set by a smaller
panel of banks than Euribor, fixed lower at 0.96536 percent
from 0.96821 percent. For latest Libor fixings see
Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.334 percent from 1.339 percent, while
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.664
percent from 1.669 percent.
One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, which currently stands at a massive 485
billion euros according to Reuters calculations, eased to 0.368
percent from 0.371 percent.
Overnight rates fixed at 0.371 percent for the
third day running with market participants seeing a gradual
decline in the fixings to a trough of 0.33 percent by
July/August.
Three-month dollar-denominated Libor on Friday
fixed at 0.4931 percent, unchanged from Thursday at the lowest
since mid-November.
ECB shorter-term lending operations have shown banks are
beginning to position themselves for the second handout of
ultra-cheap three-year cash. Banks more than halved their intake
of one-month loans but stocked up on short-term one-week
funding, money they can easily flip into the three-year
operation.
"The repo markets are better and there's enough liquidity
for term (funding) in ECB eligible paper and peripheral
government bonds," a money market trader said.
"The question is whether that will get distributed further
to the economy. The ECB were quite clear about getting some of
this liquidity to the smaller to medium-sized banks so that may
work," he said.